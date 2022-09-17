Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 466 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

