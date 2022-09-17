Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,940 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.99% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.