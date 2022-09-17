Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

