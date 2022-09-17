Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $24.60 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

