Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $921,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $16.75 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

