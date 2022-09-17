Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $174.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

