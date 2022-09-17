Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 150,528.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.