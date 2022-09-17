Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

