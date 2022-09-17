Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

