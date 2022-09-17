Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

About Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

