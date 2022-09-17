Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 12,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 3,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cascadia Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

