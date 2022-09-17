Caspian Hits Market Cap of $382,112.46 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $382,112.46 and approximately $917.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian’s genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

