Caspian One Day Trading Volume Reaches $917.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Caspian has a market cap of $382,112.46 and approximately $917.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.