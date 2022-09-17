Cat Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $889,503.02 and $31.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.74 or 0.02838204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00825087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token launched on August 9th, 2020. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CAT token is a community-driven meme token with a max supply of 15 million tokens. The project aims to create some memes and trading cards (NFT’s).”

