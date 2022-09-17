Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Preethi Sundaram Sells 18,214 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.