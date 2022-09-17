Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.60. 79,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,477,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Specifically, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,019 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

