Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

CAT stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.



