CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.76 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065283 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00077766 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

