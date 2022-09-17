CEEK VR Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.86 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $121.31 million and $5.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

