Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,976.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and approximately $278,976.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,025.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00064876 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00078631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,946,408 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

