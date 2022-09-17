Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

