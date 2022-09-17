Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.