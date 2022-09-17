Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Century Casinos Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
