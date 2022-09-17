Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $649.16

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.16 ($7.84) and traded as low as GBX 495.10 ($5.98). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 502.80 ($6.08), with a volume of 563,634 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £971.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 606.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 649.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.45.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.