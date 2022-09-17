Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $41.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

CERE opened at $28.36 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.