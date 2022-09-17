Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $41.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
CERE opened at $28.36 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.96.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
