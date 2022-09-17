CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Cap of $64.36 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. Telegram | Discord “

