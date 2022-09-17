CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

CFSB stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. CFSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

