ChainX (PCX) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (PCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $8.12 million and $345,473.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time.”

