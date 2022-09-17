ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0009

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $648,649.35 and $16,371.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.