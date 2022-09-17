Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider John Frederick Wilson Buys 39,949 Shares

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider John Frederick Wilson bought 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.80 ($9,654.18).
Checkit Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of LON CKT opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.48. Checkit plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.88 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.71).
Checkit Company Profile
