Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

