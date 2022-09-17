Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 102,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.