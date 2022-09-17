Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

