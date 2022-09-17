Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

