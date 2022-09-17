Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 25,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

