Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 364 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

