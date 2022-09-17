Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Chihuahua has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chihuahua has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $157,987.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chihuahua Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Chihuahua Coin Trading
