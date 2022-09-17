Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,095 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 516 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.95. Children’s Place has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $113.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

