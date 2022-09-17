China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

CEA opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

