Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

NYSE CHD opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $76.32 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

