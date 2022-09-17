Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $76.32 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

