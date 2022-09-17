Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Andrew Miles Snyder Buys 208,333 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

