Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.52) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,066.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,094.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

