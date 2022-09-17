CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.