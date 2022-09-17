Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.01 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $338.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.