Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $74.00 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,083 shares of company stock worth $2,201,152. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

