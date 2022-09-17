CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $19,356.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

