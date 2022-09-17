Color Platform Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $214,095.30 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00610705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00261449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00050646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

