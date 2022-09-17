Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 227,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 87,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

