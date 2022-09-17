Comparing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medallion Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84% Medallion Financial 28.47% 16.50% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.52%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.81 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -21.49 Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.96 $54.11 million $2.35 3.20

Medallion Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Medallion Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

