Conceal Trading 19% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $10,941.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001554 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,160,855 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.